HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University announced on Friday that all evening activities will be rescheduled due to the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Quinnipiac University Associate Vice President for Public Relations, John Morgan told Channel 3 the rescheduling is precautionary.
All athletic or university-sponsored events scheduled to take place from dusk to dawn will be rescheduled.
“EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus that is carried by a species of mosquitoes that tends to bite during the early morning and in the late afternoon/early evening. While EEE is mostly a coastal phenomenon, the surveillance program that captures mosquitoes and tests them for the EEE virus has found it in Connecticut towns including two that are well inland. The virus has not been found in Hamden or North Haven,” writes Morgan.
Morgan said the university ordered large quantities of mosquito repellant and expect to have supplies available in Student Health Services starting Monday, Sept. 30. Students with questions or concerns should contact Student Health Services at 203-582-8742.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.