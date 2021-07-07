HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University is looking for dozens of college students for a public health mission.
The school is working with the Department of Public Health to assemble a "College Corps" of volunteers to address vaccine hesitancy in the 18 to 24 age group.
They’re looking for 150 college students who will earn up to $550 a week.
Work includes knocking on doors and volunteering at vaccine sites.
The program runs from July 19 through Aug. 20.
Applicants don’t need a health background.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.