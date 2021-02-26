HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police are investigating an incident where a Quinnipiac University student assaulted his roommate with a knife.
Police said on Friday around 3 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possible fight between two roommates.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old student with a “large laceration” on his neck.
The student told police that while he was asleep, his roommate “jumped on top of him” and started punching him in the face. The student said the roommate then cut his throat with a knife.
Officers were able to negotiate with the roommate and take possession of the knife.
Police said the altercation stemmed from an argument the roommates had about a light in their room.
Both students were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
