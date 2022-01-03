HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac University will require all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by February 15, the school announced Monday.
Officials said they are encouraging the school community to get their boosters over winter break.
On-campus booster clinics will be held at the school on January 31 and February 1.
“We continue to closely monitor the Omicron virus and review our various COVID-19 policies, protocols and contingency plans to ensure we’re prepared to provide a healthy and safe living and learning environment for everyone in our community,” said John W. Morgan, Associate Vice President for Public Relations for the school.
