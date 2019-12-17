SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was attacked by a rabid fox in Southington on Saturday.
According to police, Richard Tanguay reported seeing turkeys flee from the fox in his yard on Meriden Avenue.
As the turkeys fled, Tanguay reported that the fox charged at him and bit his ankle.
According to Tanguay's report, the fox held on to the ankle as Tanguay made his way into his home. He closed a sliding door on the neck of the animal.
When the fox let go, another resident held the door in place while Tanguay grabbed a pellet gun.
Police said Tanguay then shot and killed the fox.
Tanguay was first treated at the scene then at an area medical center.
The fox was taken to the state Department of Public Health Epidemiology Laboratory where it was tested for rabies.
Police said the test came back positive.
They said it was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Southington in several years.
