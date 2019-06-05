MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials in Meriden are warning residents that a raccoon in the city tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon was captured on Gypsy Lane, officials said, and tested positive on June 4.
Rabies is a viral disease that is primarily found in animals.
Humans can contract rabies from a bite by an infected animal.
Residents are being advised to refrain from feeding or touching wild animals, and to keep their pets vaccinated.
Also, folks are reminded to report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to local health departments.
“An animal with rabies can also transmit the rabies virus through its saliva, which can come in contact with a person’s mucous membranes (mouth, nose, eyes) or can get in open wounds on the skin,” Meriden health officials said.
For further information, contact the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services at (203) 630-4226 or Meriden Animal Control at (203) 235-4179.
For more information on rabies, click here.
