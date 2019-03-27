HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A transformer explosion left hundreds of residents in Hartford without power Wednesday evening.
Parts of downtown Hartford were without power and around 700 Eversource customers were left in the dark.
According to Mayor Luke Bronin, a raccoon caused the transformer explosion.
The power has been restored to most buildings.
Bronin said some buildings may take a while to fully power back up.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.