ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Enfield are alerting residents about a raccoon in the area that has tested positive for rabies.
On Thursday, animal control officers responded to a call after the raccoon had come in contact with a dog on Oliver Road.
When officers arrived, the raccoon was deceased.
It was brought to the state lab where it tested positive for rabies.
The dog is vaccinated against rabies and received a booster vaccination.
“Enfield Animal Control would like to remind all residents it is state law to vaccinate your dog(s) and cat(s). If your animal is not vaccinated or the vaccination has expired, you should contact your veterinarian. If you have any questions in regards to rabies you can contact your local health department, animal control office, or your veterinarian,” Enfield Police said in a Facebook post.
Police went on to say “We would like to stress the importance to all residents not to approach or handle any wildlife. Please make sure you explain to your children the same.”
Signs of rabies in animals include fever, loss of appetite, excessive irritability, unusual vocalization, change in behavior, restlessness, jumping at noises, trouble walking, excess salivation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, stupors or unprovoked aggression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.