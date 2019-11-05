HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The race for mayor in the city of Hartford is being closely watched on Tuesday.
Mayor Luke Bronin is one of six candidates on the ballot, but he is the favorite after winning a Democratic primary that was just as crowded.
What you need to know about Election Day 2019
Bronin said he’s overcome a lot of challenges in his first four years, and he’s ready to move the city forward.
“Over the last four years, we've worked really, really hard to get the city of Hartford moving in the direction. I think we're making some really good progress,” Bronin said.
Bronin also said he’s had to overcome some major problems in his first term, including avoiding bankruptcy, thanks to help from the state, and dealing with construction problems with Dunkin Donuts Park.
Now he wants to help the city progress.
However, his challengers said he has ignored people in some of the city’s poorer neighborhoods.
Those opponents include candidate J. Stan McCauley, a Democrat running as a Republican in this race.
“Anyone that's coming out to vote for me is not coming out, kind of figuring out last minute, what they're going to do. They're coming out because they want to vote for someone who has run a campaign based on serving the constituents,” McCauley said.
The rest of the field is four petitioning candidates, including former mayor Eddie Perez. Perez is seeking a political comeback after a corruption conviction.
The other candidates are Michael Downes, Aaron Lewis and Giselle Jacobs.
All the candidates were registered Democrats when they entered the race. That could bode well for Bronin, who easily won a crowded Democratic primary in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.