NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Medical experts project that the number of people infected with the coronavirus will peak in the second week of April.
They're racing to get enough medical supplies for when the demand hits.
THE LATEST: More than 1,200 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Yale-New Haven Hospital has a drive up COVID-19 testing site that handles about 100 patients with a doctor order per day.
However, swabs for that site are in short supply.
Other personal protective equipment, or PPE, is also running low. Thermometers are expected next week and surgical gowns are delayed until the end of the month.
The state also has fewer than a thousand ventilators.
Officials have not said how much they anticipate needing in a worst-case scenario, but they ordered 1,500 more.
Connecticut was supposed to get a big shipment of medical supplies on Friday; however, that relief never came.
Other states are in the same situation.
"We haven’t heard anything back from the federal stockpile," said John Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
"This is life or death for some seniors," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "It’s imperative we do everything we can to catch up on that."
Hospital space may also become limited in the coming weeks.
Officials said 15 percent of the rooms are filled with coronavirus patients or those who are awaiting test results.
RELATED: Experts say COVID-19 could peak in CT by 2nd week of April
Medical experts said they're expecting the number of patients to peak in two to four weeks. However, they expect a large number for many weeks afterward.
Dorms and nursing homes could be converted for more space.
Doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital said they have PPE, but they're preparing for when supplies run low.
The hospital told Channel 3 that it is saving and planning on possibly re-purposing the in-demand N95 masks. Researchers are testing their effectiveness and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.