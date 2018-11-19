Police are investigating several incidents of racial graffiti on at least three buildings in Hartford on Monday.
Police said racial, anarchistic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic symbols were spray-painted on the front of the Republic Restaurant on Monday.
Police were then notified that a Nazi swastika was spray painted on the front door of the Hartford Dispensary located at 345 Main Street.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, Crime Scene Division, and Capital City Crime Center are investigating the incidents.
Those with information are asked to call the HPD tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
