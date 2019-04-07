NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Some students at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) are feeling offended after learning someone spray painted racial slurs on campus on Sunday.
A viewer tip to Channel 3 showed the ‘n-word’ in big, black letters appearing at two locations- one outside the student center and one on a nearby parking garage. A university spokesperson said campus police were called around 11 a.m. Sunday.
CCSU senior Denasia Williams didn’t see the spray painting happen, but she did witness the university removing the slurs.
“I guess they were taking it off because it’s vulgar and it’s unexpected,” Williams said.
Williams also said she hasn’t seen anything like that at CCSU.
The images are a stark contrast to the university’s student diversity. CCSU website reports students of color comprise more than 30 percent of the school’s population.
Taijha Lucas, CCSU junior and secretary of the Black Student Union, said the incident left her feeling uncomfortable.
“I think the word that would best describe my feelings at this point is annoyed,” Lucas said. “Honestly, I feel disrespected because that word is something that should never be said or spray painted for that matter.”
The university told Channel 3 campus police are investigating. There is a surveillance camera pointing at the wall that was spray painted.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3.
