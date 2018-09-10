Racially offensive incidents reported at DDS

Racially offensive incidents are under investigation at the Department of Developmental Services.
Commissioner Jordan Scheff said the results of the investigations are not complete, but they are taking all allegations seriously.
“It is unacceptable and runs counter to the culture of this department to make any employee feel unwelcome in our offices. We are fully committed to ensuring that DDS is a harassment-free and safe workplace,” said Scheff.
Staff may file an internal complaint here.
