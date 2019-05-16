NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A racoon tested positive for rabies in North Stonington, according to local health officials.
The Ledge Light Health District reported on Thursday that the racoon was found in the area of Wyassup Road in North Stonington.
It was trapped and tested on Wednesday.
Health officials told people to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.
"Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm blooded animals, including people," the district said in a news release. "It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes."
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Animal Control Officer at 860-287-2197.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.