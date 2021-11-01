HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were struck by a train in Hartford on Monday.
Hartford police confirm an investigation is underway by Amtrak police after two people were hit.
It happened in the area of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue.
The incident has also suspended rail services in the area.
Amtrak Northeast said train 475 is currently stopped south of Hartford due to an incident involving a trespasser.
Train 474 is currently stopped south of Hartford (HFD) due to a trespasser incident ahead involving train 474. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 1, 2021
CTRail said the Hartford line train service is also temporarily suspended.
Due to police activity, the Hartford Line train service has been temporarily suspended, updates to follow. 2021-11-01 17:13:02— CTrail Hartford Line Alerts (@HLalerts) November 1, 2021
