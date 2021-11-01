HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people have died after they were struck by a train in Hartford on Monday.
It all unfolded during the mid-afternoon hours near the Hamilton Street crossing.
An Amtrak Train had been traveling southbound when it hit two people that were on the tracks.
At one point, Amtrak riders experienced delays of roughly three hours.
CT Transit bus service in the area is also impeded and are shut down while police investigate.
Part of Hamilton Street was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
The incident is now being investigated by Amtrak Police.
