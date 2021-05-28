HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm system with cooler temperatures arrives just in time to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while there was some morning sunshine on Friday, the rest of the day should become mostly overcast.
"Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, as the mercury will peak in the 60s early [Friday] afternoon with rain becoming likely toward the evening commute," Haney said.
Rain will be steady, and at times heavy, Friday night.
"This first round of rain could drop half an inch to an inch and a half of rain, with locally higher amounts," Haney said.
He also said the state could use the rain, as there are deficits that go all the way back to March 1.
Showers last into Saturday morning, and more showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.
Other than that, it’ll be a cloudy and cool day and partial clearing later.
"With a northeasterly flow/breeze, it will be unseasonably cool, some may argue ‘chilly,’ as temperatures only peak between 55 and 60," Haney said. "For comparison, the normal high is in the mid-70s."
Sunday looks to be breezy with temperatures between 60 and 65.
A second round of rain looks to start during the afternoon and continue into the night.
“The one day we could possibly salvage is Memorial Day, Monday,” Haney said.
As of Thursday’s forecast, Monday is expected to be the driest of the three days.
Showers could linger into the morning, and then there could be some partial clearing, but there will be more clouds than sun.
If there’s enough sun, temperatures could reach near 70 degrees.
