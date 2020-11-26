(WFSB) -- Rain is on the way for your Thanksgiving holiday.
After a cloudy Wednesday, a storm system moves toward Connecticut during the overnight hours.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a few showers are possible Wednesday evening, but the main event gets underway overnight.
By 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Futurecast shows rain already covering the entire state.
The rain could be heavy at times throughout the day, and there may even be a rumble of thunder.
Areas of fog could produce during the day as well.
Due to the heavy rain headed toward the state, Ch. 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
By the time it’s done, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across the state.
“Temperatures [Thursday] will greatly depend on the exact position of the warm front,” DePrest said. “We are forecasting highs in the 50s for most of the state, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in some valley locations in Northern Connecticut.”
By Thursday afternoon, the rain will start to move out of the state, and it'll be gone by the evening hours.
"The sky will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to near 40 by dawn Friday," DePrest said.
Friday will be a much better day, with a partly sunny sky, and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.
"The normal, or average, high for November 27th is 47 degrees for the Greater Hartford area," DePrest said.
The weekend is looking mostly dry at this point, and highs on Saturday and Sunday should be in the 50s.
"A cold front could produce a passing shower on Saturday, but I certainly wouldn’t change any outdoor plans you may have," DePrest said.
Next week starts unsettled, with rain becoming likely by Monday afternoon/evening.
