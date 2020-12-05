HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain moved into the state overnight and quickly changed over to snow for many across the state Saturday morning.
A winter storm warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is also issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex, and Northern New London counties.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3 ahead of the storm.
Rain moved into the state Friday night, and continued overnight, heavy at times for some spots.
It was pouring over much of the state by Saturday morning. In fact, by about 8 a.m., Bristol had picked up .60" of rain since midnight, .64" in East Hartford, and .58" in Willimantic.
Meteorologist Bruce Deprest said, as of this writing, we received a report of 2.03" of rain in Wethersfield, and 5.0” of snow in Hebron.
Rain then transitioned over to snow for much of northern Connecticut as the morning went on and temperatures fell.
Track it with Channel 3's Pinpoint Doppler here.
Anyone seeing rain the rest of the day could see it moderate to heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1-3” across much of the state, but the northwest hills should get less than 1.
There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations.
Channel 3 meteorologists adjusted the snowfall totals for the day on Saturday.
"Eastern Connecticut is where most of the snow will fall, anywhere from 5-9”. Elsewhere, snowfall will range from 1-5”, but even less than that in portions of Southern and Western Connecticut," explained Deprest.
Powerful winds have impacted Southeastern Connecticut, where there was a gust to 46 m.p.h. in Groton and a gust of 58 m.p.h. at the New London Ledge.
As of about 7:15 p.m., Eversource was reporting over 5,400 outages. United Illuminating was reporting just one customer without power.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
Rain should end this evening, but the eastern part of the state could see some lingering snow.
Low temperatures will range from between the twenties to lower thirties, but wind chills will make them feel like they're in the teens.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from 36-43. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.