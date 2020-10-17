HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It really poured buckets overnight, but the rain has come to an end and a bright Saturday is in store.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole when all is said and done Saturday morning, rain totals will end up between an inch-and-a-half for many parts of the state.
Now that the rain has ended, clearing got underway from west to east across the state.
"This afternoon will feature bright sunshine, also a light northwesterly breeze," Cole said.
Temperatures will be near 60 degrees under a mostly-sunny sky.
The wind diminishes Saturday night, but temperatures drop dramatically.
"By daybreak Sunday, they’ll bottom out in the 30s inland (to perhaps frosty levels) and near 40 along the shoreline," Cole said.
A frost advisory is in effect for most of the state from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperatures should rebound on Sunday to between 60 and 65 degrees.
Next week still looks primarily dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
