HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It really poured buckets overnight, but the rain will soon come to an end.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said the rain will be coming to an end early Saturday morning before clearing gets underway.
Track the rest of the showers with our interactive radar here.
When all is said and done, rain totals will end up between an inch-and-a-half for many parts of the state.
After the rain comes to an end, clearing gets underway from west to east.
"By Noon, if not sooner, we should see a lot of sunshine," Cole said.
Then, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures near 60 degrees under a mostly-sunny sky.
Temperatures should rebound on Sunday to between 60 and 65 degrees, after being in the 30s to near 40 in the morning.
A frost advisory is in effect for most of the state from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.
Next week still looks primarily dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
