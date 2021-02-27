HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some parts of the state woke up to snow Saturday morning.
However, it didn't stick around for long, changing over to rain across the state.
Track any precipitation with Channel 3’s Interactive Radar here.
Rain is expected to fall throughout the day, and it could be heavy at times.
There will be areas of fog too.
Before the changeover from snow to rain, towns in the northwest part of the state saw 0.5" of snow. Others reported a coating.
Highs should range from the lower 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday.
"As high pressure moves in tonight and into tomorrow morning, we will see the rain clear up and skies clear partially overnight," said Meteorologist Lorin Richardson.
There could be some peaks of sun by Sunday morning, but another round of rain returns later in the day.
Periods of rain or showers continue Sunday night, as temperatures remain above freezing.
"By the way, this weekend also marks the end to the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February,” Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Friday, adding that spring will arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 p.m.
Rain will end by early Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be partly sunny.
Then, a brief shot of cold and wind arrives Monday night as a northwest wind picks up, possibly gusting up to 50mph or higher.
With those gusts, there is the potential for some localized wind damage- possibly downed tree limbs and even the potential for power outages.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens after midnight, and the wind chill will drop below zero.
It'll be bitterly cold for the Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and cold, but the wind will become less intense as the day progresses.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
