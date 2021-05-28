HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm system with cooler temperatures arrives just in time to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
After an overcast Friday, rain is on the way.
Scattered showers started moving into the state late Friday afternoon.
By 8 p.m. it’ll be raining across the state, Meteorologist Connor Lewis said.
Rain will be steady, and at times heavy, Friday night.
This first round of rain could drop half an inch to an inch and a half of rain, with locally higher amounts.
Channel 3 meteorologists have been saying the state could use the rain, as there are deficits that go all the way back to March 1.
Showers last into Saturday morning, and more showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.
Other than that, it’ll be a cloudy, cool, and windy day.
Lewis said this will keep the temperatures low throughout the day on Saturday.
More showers and rain are on tap for Sunday.
On and off showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, but then a steadier rain will fall Sunday night into Monday.
Showers linger into Monday morning, and then there could be some partial clearing, but there will be more clouds than sun.
When all is said and done, the state could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain.
