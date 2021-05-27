HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the unofficial start to summer happens this weekend, it won’t feature the most ideal weather.
After a pleasantly warm and sunny Thursday, the rain makes a comeback.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there could be some early morning sunshine on Friday, but the day will be mostly overcast.
“It will be cooler with highs only in the 60s, and rain becomes likely toward the evening commute,” he said.
Rain will be steady, at times heavy, Friday night.
He did also say the state could use the rain, as there are deficits that go all the way back to March 1.
Showers last into Saturday morning, and more showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.
Other than that, it’ll be a cloudy and cool day.
“With a northeasterly breeze, temps may not make it out of the 50s in some towns,” Dixon said.
Sunday won’t be a washout, but more showers are possible.
Temperatures should top out near or above 60 degrees on Sunday.
“The one day we could possibly salvage is Memorial Day, Monday,” Dixon said.
As of Thursday’s forecast, Monday is expected to be the driest of the three days.
Showers could linger into the morning, and then there could be some partial clearing, but there will be more clouds than sun.
If there’s enough sun, temperatures could reach near 70 degrees, Dixon said.
Tuesday appears dry and warmer with temperatures running several degrees above average as we kick off the month of June.
Wednesday should be seasonable with increasing cloudiness and a chance for rain late in the day.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.