HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The taste of spring continued on Tuesday as some towns saw temperatures rise to 60 degrees.
In fact, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the record at Bradley International Airport was tied on Tuesday, at 63 degrees.
With the warmth on Tuesday came rain later in the day, and another round is on the way Tuesday night.
"Another round of rain with embedded heavier showers and thunder will arrive after 10 p.m.," DePrest said.
It should be gone by 2 a.m., with they sky becoming partly cloudy.
Wednesday, morning clouds will lead to partly and mostly sunny skies.
DePrest said winds could gust to between 30 and 40 mph on Wednesday, but it'll be a nice day otherwise with temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees.
The next storm system comes Friday, with rain showers during the afternoon that could end as snow showers at night.
"There could be some minor accumulation of snow, especially in the higher elevations," DePrest said.
The weekend doesn’t look too bad.
Saturday looks cold and windy, but dry and bright.
Sunday will be milder, with temperatures rising into the 50s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
