HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain and humid air arrived on Monday afternoon, leading to an unsettled evening.
As expected, the sky was overcome with clouds as the day went on Monday.
Rain started moving into the state around 3:30 p.m., in southwest CT.
It'll move across the state, moving north/northeast as the evening goes on.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rain could be heavy at times.
There is even a chance for a thunderstorm, especially after midnight.
If downpours were to happen over the same area, poor drainage and nuisance flooding can't be ruled out.
Ch. 3 meteorologists said the state could see a half inch to an inch of rain in a 24 hr period, with locally higher amounts.
The threat of the rain caused Naugatuck High School to postpone its graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
"Tuesday evening's forecast looks dry and pleasant, and we expect to hold the ceremony outdoors on the football field," Naugatuck Public Schools said in a Facebook post.
Humid/muggier air arrives Monday night. It's expected to keep temperatures in the 60s.
A cold front will pass through the state early Tuesday morning.
Showers are likely and there is a chance for a thunderstorm.
Roads will be wet for the morning commute, and heavier showers will reduce visibility.
Drier air is expected to arrive later in the day on Tuesday, which should lead to some late-day clearing.
Temperatures are expected be in the upper-70s to low-80s.
Clear skies should arrive by Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
"Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a light wind, and highs near 80 degrees," DePrest said.
On Thursday, another storm system will move up the coast bringing another round of rain and potential thunderstorms.
As of Monday's forecast, the weekend appears to be seasonable, with highs in the 80s.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny, with a low chance for rain.
There may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
