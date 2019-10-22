HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may be beneficial, but it's still rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a cold front will be the source of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Rain and drizzle will start out spotty and light early Tuesday evening, but will become steadier.
"The rain will continue overnight, and it could be moderate to heavy at times. A rumble of thunder is possible," DePrest said.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Overnight low temperatures should be near 50 degrees.
The front is expected to move out by Wednesday morning, and lingering showers will end early.
The sky will become mostly sunny and it'll be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
"That is quite pleasant considering the normal, or average high, for October 23rd is 61 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area," DePrest said.
It'll be dry until Friday night, when a batch of showers could move across the state.
Showers will end early Saturday morning and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Sunday could be a rainy day, but we'll keep an eye on the forecast.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
