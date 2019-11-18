HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A round of precipitation Monday night could create an icy situation for parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory is in place for Litchfield County.
"This evening, there will only be a few showers in the state, then a steadier rain will develop especially after midnight," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said. "Rain will change to snow in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut late tonight as the atmosphere aloft turns colder."
Another round of precipitation looks to arrive later, likely by Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Track the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler
"Rain and snow should end by mid-morning. Most of the state will have no snow accumulation. However, a coating to 2” of snow could fall in the hills," DePrest said.
The precipitation should end by Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of Tuesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures could reach near 50 degrees.
On Wednesday, rain or a wet snow shower will be possible.
The sky should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs ranging between 45 and 50 degrees.
"Thursday will be the nicest day of the week," DePrest said. "While a shower is possible in the morning [Friday], the best chance for rain will come during the afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through the state."
Read the complete technical discussion
