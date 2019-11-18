HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A round of precipitation Monday night could create an icy situation for parts of the state.
A winter weather advisory is in place for Litchfield County.
"The rest of [Monday] will be cloudy, breezy and cool and a bit damp, with drizzle and some showers," Dixon said.
Another round of precipitation looks to arrive later, likely by Monday night into Tuesday morning.
"Rain should switch over to some sleet and snow across western and northwest Connecticut with some minor accumulations possible by the morning commute," Dixon said.
The precipitation should end by Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of Tuesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures could reach near 50 degrees.
"Wednesday, there is just a slight chance for a shower," Dixon said.
The sky should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs ranging between 45 and 50 degrees.
"Thursday appears dry and partly to mostly sunny, also a tad milder," Dixon said. "Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s, but rain chances will be on the increase as a cold front approaches."
