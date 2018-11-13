(WFSB) - A storm on Tuesday morning deposited some heavy rain on the state just in time for the morning commute.
Poor driving conditions were reported.
The Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out conditions in Waterbury where visibility was poor and the roads were wet.
Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa tracked crashes on I-91 north in Windsor, I-91 north in Cromwell, I-95 south in West Haven and I-95 south in Groton.
There's no word on injuries in any of the crashes.
There's also no word on if weather played a role.
