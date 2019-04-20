WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The morning rain did not deter employees who remained on the picket line as the Stop and Shop strike continues into its tenth day.
Channel 3 spoke with employees under umbrellas on Saturday morning in Wethersfield.
“I feel like it’s gone too far. It’s gone too long. And a lot of us are worried about our finances,” said Wethersfield Stop and Shop employee, Vivian Felix.
For those who said they are living paycheck to paycheck, they said the strike has been especially tough for those with children.
“We don’t have food in the refrigerator,” said Felix.
The morning and afternoon showers did not stop employees from hitting the picket line.
“A lot of people here barely make enough to put food on the table yet we’re out here in the rain,” said Union Steward for Local 317, Rick Doughney.
“Normally on a Saturday you wouldn’t be able to find a parking spot in this lot,” said Doughney, indicating to the empty parking lot.
Employees told Channel 3 that Easter and Passover weekend is one of their busiest times for the grocery store chain.
“We’re out here on Easter, but it doesn’t feel like Easter anymore,” said Stop and Shop Florist Manager, Maureen McCabe.
“I’m watching all my plants die in there. It’s killing me that I can’t go in there and do anything, but we’ve got to stand up for what we’ve worked so hard for.”
Channel 3 spoke with workers who said they don’t want to stay on strike.
The Union said it cannot come to an agreement with the chain over healthcare and wages. Stop and Shop said negotiations are continuing and that some food is being donated to local pantries and hospitals.
“We’re the working type of people,” said 8-year employee of Stop and Shop in Bloomfield, Hubert Green. “We don’t like to come out here every day standing out here.”
Representatives said some stores will open on Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but shoppers should check with the store to confirm.
