HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Yet another round of rain came into the state on Wednesday, resulting in a gloomy day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm will move out to sea, and the rain should end by Wednesday evening.
Track the rest of it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The round of rain came after Tuesday rainfall totals ranged from 0.5” to 1.5”, but there were locally higher amounts.
The sky will become clear after midnight.
Thursday should be the best day of the week.
"The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the mid-60s," DePrest said.
A northwesterly breeze will gust to over 20mph at times.
Lows may drop to near 40 degrees Thursday into Friday.
Friday morning will start off mostly sunny, but clouds mix in during the afternoon.
Highs will be in the 60s.
The chance for rain now appears very low, so the state will likely end the week dry.
For the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, but it shouldn't be a washout. Highs will only be in the 50s.
Showers end Saturday night and it'll become quite chilly, with lows between 35 and 45 degrees.
"Mother’s Day is looking good!" DePrest said.
The sky will be partly sunny.
After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon, which is only a little cooler than normal.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.