HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After a sunny and mild Saturday afternoon, unsettled weather is on the move.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron is predicting that a coastal storm bringing rain into the state will form as night falls on Saturday.
Cameron said the rain could become heavy at night but weaken by daybreak on Sunday.
Rainfall totals could range from 1” to 2” with perhaps locally high amounts.
“This amount of rain could lead to poor drainage flooding and for smaller streams, creeks, and rivers to rise,” said Cameron.
The northwest hills might even see a wintry mix and sleet, said Cameron.
Track the incoming rain here.
The rain will subside and there will be a partial clearing on Sunday morning. The afternoon will be comfortable in comparison to the past couple of days, with highs in the 50s.
Monday will start dry, but more rain is expected to be coming our way. The air will be mild with temperatures ranging from 45-50 degrees.
Tuesday will partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
