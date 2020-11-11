HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Wednesday could be another record-setting day in the temperature department, rain is expected to be a precursor to some changes.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state hasn't seen measurable rain since Nov. 1.
"A cold front will approach the state with a rising chance for showers," Haney said. "While there could be a few showers or some spotty drizzle later [Wednesday] morning, the best chance for widespread showers will be in the late afternoon and evening."
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Before the front arrives, temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s to near 70 degrees in some spots.
"[Wednesday] could be the seventh consecutive day with a high of at least 70 degrees, and daily records will be challenged once again," Haney said.
The record for the greater Hartford area is 69 degrees and was set in 1977. In Bridgeport, it's the same.
"The cold front will move through Connecticut [Wednesday night], and more showers are likely," Haney said. "Some showers could produce moderate-to-heavy rain, and thunder is possible."
Temperatures will dip into the 50s by dawn on Thursday.
Showers or periods of rain are likely in the morning, but it should gradually end by the afternoon.
"We might see some limited clearing, but not until later in the day," Haney said.
Temperatures should also be cooler with highs in the 50s and low-60s.
By Thursday night, they're expected to dip into the upper-30s and low-40s.
"Showers can’t be ruled out on Friday," Haney said.
It should also be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
