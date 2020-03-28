HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain is expected to make most of the weekend soggy.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the state should start to see some wet weather by Saturday afternoon.
"We might start the day with a little bit of sunshine, but the clouds will quickly start to fill in," Cameron said.
Temperatures are expected to climb through the 40s and into the 50s by the afternoon.
The rain is part of a larger storm system that's over the Great Plains.
"As we look toward 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., we might start to see our first showers," Cameron said. "I'd say by dinner time, we'll see some steady rain."
Cameron said the rain will be on-again, off-again well into Sunday.
"There could also be a pulse heavy downpour, particularly along the shoreline Sunday morning," he said.
The heaviest rain appears to taper off by mid-morning; however, Futurecast still called for scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday.
"I think shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, the rain will end everywhere," Cameron said.
Rainfall totals may range from .75 to 1.5 inches, with parts of the shoreline potentially receiving the latter.
Monday appears to be a better day, despite a chance for some scatter showers later in the day.
Tuesday looks dry.
Highs will be in the 50s for both days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
