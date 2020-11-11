HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Wednesday could be another record-setting day in the temperature department, rain is expected to be a precursor to some changes.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state hasn't seen measurable rain since Nov. 1.
"A cloudy Wednesday is underway… while spotty showers will be possible over the coming hours, rain will be more widespread (at times moderate to heavy) starting around the evening commute time," Dixon said.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Before a cold front arrives, temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s to near 70 degrees in some spots during the day Wednesday.
Wednesday] could be the seventh consecutive day with a high of at least 70 degrees, with daily records being challenged once again.
The record for the greater Hartford area is 69 degrees and was set in 1977. In Bridgeport, it's the same.
The cold front will move through Connecticut Wednesday night, with more showers likely.
Some showers could produce moderate-to-heavy rain, and thunder is possible.
"We could see 0.25 (northern CT) to maybe 1” (southern/coastal CT) by the time it is done. After starting out mild in the predawn hours (55-60), temperatures drop as the day progresses (50s -> 40s by the evening commute)," Dixon said.
Temperatures will dip into the 50s by dawn on Thursday.
Showers or periods of rain are likely in the morning, but it should gradually end by the afternoon.
Temperatures should also be cooler with highs in the 50s and low-60s.
By Thursday night, they're expected to dip into the upper-30s and low-40s.
It should also be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
