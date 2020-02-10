HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most of the state saw rain on Monday morning, snow fell in some parts and made for some slick driving conditions.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield County, but it expired at noon.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said parts of the northwest hills experienced a minor coating to an inch of snow, which prompted school delays.
"It’s just rain at this point going forward as temperature have warmed well above freezing statewide," Dixon said.
Take a look at Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"We can expect a period of scattered showers through the rest of [Monday and Monday night] into the first half of [Tuesday]," Dixon said.
As a result, another cloudy day with a period of rain is on tap for Tuesday. However, it may not be an all-day thing.
"During the afternoon Tuesday, we could see some partial clearing," Dixon said.
High temperatures for Tuesday are expected to range between 40 and 45 degrees.
The sun looks to return on Wednesday.
"Wednesday will be dry and brighter," Dixon said.
The day is expected to be breezy with highs again in the 40s.
"Another round of precip comes in at night into early Thursday," Dixon said. "It could start off of a wintry mix then goes over to rain."
Friday looks dry, but cold with highs only in the 20s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.