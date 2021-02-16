HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm created an icy mix for one part of the state and flooding concerns for another on Tuesday morning.
However, the storm that began Monday isn't the only reason for an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until later Tuesday morning. It was canceled for the state's southern counties.
A flood advisory, however, was issued for southern Connecticut until 10:30 a.m. due to rain and snow melt.
Districts and schools announced delays and remote learning decisions. See the list here.
"[Tuesday's] round of precip is winding down," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "What’s left is basically all liquid, regular ‘ol rain."
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Earlier Tuesday morning, drivers were warned that in addition to freezing rain and plain rain, fog could also be an issue.
Channel 3's meteorologists said ice accretion was possible on trees and powerlines in northwestern Connecticut. Where that glaze of ice happens, travel would be hazardous.
RELATED: Energy companies say they're ready for any potential icing from the upcoming storm
"[The rain] should be done and over by noon, with partial clearing thereafter," Dixon said.
High temperatures for Tuesday made it into the high-30s for northern Connecticut and into the 40s for the rest of the state. Some areas along the shoreline were 50 degrees or higher.
Overnight lows will dip toward the the freezing mark inland and closer to the mid-30s for the shoreline.
There were concerns about a refreeze of the rain on roads that could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should be in the low-30s. However, it will be windy with gusts potentially topping out at 30mph.
The active weather pattern of the best few days continues on Thursday with another potential storm.
"Our next storm system arrives Thursday, and it’s coming in a bit later, after the morning commute," Dixon said. "This one takes a track that, as of now, and subject to change, features a snowier scenario for us. With the slower movement, it may not exit until Friday afternoon."
As of Tuesday's forecast, the weekend appeared to be dry, but cold and breezy with temperatures in the 30s.
"Beyond the weekend, there’s another chance for snow next Monday," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.