VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The town of Vernon delayed their fireworks show for a week due to rain.
Tonight, the weather held up just long enough to have a show and a community festival.
Community leaders and neighbors say although the fireworks event is a week late, they're just happy to be out celebrating after more than a year in the pandemic.
From bounce houses and a foam party, to Italian ice and fried dough, the town of Vernon had something to offer everyone at their fireworks event.
On West Main Street, summer was in full swing.
"Now, we’re all out. The people are out here enjoying themselves, lots of smiles. It’s great," Vernon Mayor Daniel Champagne says.
And of course the main event.
People lined the streets to get a glimpse of the fireworks show in Henry Park.
Beyond the symbols of summer, neighbors say they most enjoy the freedom that comes with it, normalcy paired with the closeness of being together again.
"To be able to be together, it puts the unity back in community," Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro added.
The town is also holding a concert series and national night out this summer.
