MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tis the season for holiday travel and drivers will have to deal with more than wet roads on the Friday before Christmas.
Heavy rain and wind made the morning commute fairly tricky, especially in shoreline cities like Milford, where a coastal flood advisory is in place.
According to AAA, experts predicted that more than 100 million Americans will hit the road for the holiday season.
That means get ready for some traffic.
AAA recommended being strategic about the trip. It said don't go out during the morning or evening commutes.
It expected increased holiday travel to be stretched out over a 10-day span this year.
Keep an eye on the traffic situation with the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Friday was expected to be one of the busiest days because people will be looking to get a head start on the long holiday weekend.
Another reason expected to contribute to the increase traffic is the lower gas prices.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.68. That's down about 18 cents from the Thanksgiving break.
As for the rain, Channel 3's meteorologists said it will be sticking around for most of the day. See the forecast here.
