HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A developing storm is expected to bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for that time frame because the rain could be heavy and lead to flooding.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a flash flood watch was issued for the entire state on Thursday.
"Rain will be heavy at times [Thursday] morning and that will make for a messy morning commute with a lot of water on the roads," Haney said.
The storm is expected to move away by Thursday afternoon.
"Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches, and there could be locally higher amounts," Haney said.
A combination of heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s is expected to cause rapid snow and ice melt.
Since the ground is also frozen from the recent cold weather, flooding is a possibility in poor drainage areas and basements.
"There is also the potential for a few isolated ice jams on streams and rivers," Haney said.
Temperatures will drop back into the 20s by Thursday night.
Wind gusts of over 30 mph will be possible before the day ends.
"Any standing water will turn to ice," Haney said. "At least the return to colder weather will slow down the runoff."
Friday looks to be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.
The wind may continue to gust up to 30 mph.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
