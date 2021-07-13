ROCKY HILL, Ct. (WFSB) – Kids across the U.S. spend the summer enjoying sports and the outdoors. With the recent rains and flooding, local children have not been able to play.
Mike Gulino, the Connecticut District 5 Commissioner, stated, “so we’ve lost fields for days.”
Chris Smith and his Orange Park and Recreation Department crew have been working to keep the fields at the Old Tavern Complex playable.
He said “I’ve never had a string of weather like this, between the tropical storm and all the thunderstorms and rainstorms. Trying to keep up with all the tournaments, I’ve never seen it like this.”
Some of the fields have faired better than others, some take on more water than others.
While postponements have been plentiful and post season baseball has a deadline, for the players, the show must go on.
Smith said, “this is my ninth year, and every year we learn a little bit more. And you really learn your fields. You know where the water comes from and where you must push it. And you know where it will puddle.”
