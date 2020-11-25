(WFSB) -- Rain is on the way for your Thanksgiving holiday.
After a cloudy Wednesday, a storm system moves toward Connecticut during the overnight hours.
By 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Futurecast shows rain already moving into the state.
Track it with the Channel 3 Interactive Radar here.
It could be heavy at times throughout the day, and there may even be a rumble of thunder.
Areas of fog could produce during the day as well.
Due to the heavy rain headed toward the state, Ch. 3 will be launching an Early Warning Weather Alert Wednesday at noon.
“Temperatures [Thursday] will greatly depend on the exact position of the warm front,” Meteorologist Scot Haney said. “We are forecasting highs in the 50s for most of the state, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in some valley locations in Northern Connecticut.”
By Thursday afternoon, the rain will start to move out of the state.
Friday will be a much better day, with a partly to mostly sunny sky, and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.
The weekend is looking dry at this point, and highs on Saturday and Sunday should be in the 50s.
