HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain made for a tricky Thursday morning commute.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain, or potential wintry mix, should eventually taper down to drizzle by Thursday afternoon.
"But the sky will remain overcast," Haney said. "There will likely be areas of fog too."
High temperatures for Thursday will only reach into the 40s.
On the heels of the wet weather comes a warm front.
"The result will be occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog," Haney explained. "Temperatures will either hold steady or they will tend to rise before dawn."
The temperature rise is fitting given that spring officially arrives at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Things are really expected to warm up on Friday, despite some lingering morning drizzle.
"Over interior portions of the state, temperatures should reach 70 degrees," Haney said. "Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s."
However, the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
"We’ll see another chance for showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, in the late afternoon or evening," Haney said. "The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of northwestern Connecticut as an area that could potentially see damaging winds."
A cold front then sweeps through Friday night to bring temperatures back down to the 30s and 40s.
The risk for showers should end at that point.
