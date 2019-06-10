HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain and humid air are expected to arrive later in the day on Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after some morning sun, the sky will become mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain.
"Rain becomes likely this afternoon and it will continue into Tuesday morning," Dixon said. "At times, the rain could be heavy and embedded thunderstorms are possible."
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
If downpours were to happen over the same area, poor drainage and nuisance flooding can't be ruled out.
"We’ll likely see a half inch to an inch of rain in a 24 hr period, with locally higher amounts," Dixon said.
The threat of the rain caused Naugatuck High School to postpone its graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
"Tuesday evening's forecast looks dry and pleasant, and we expect to hold the ceremony outdoors on the football field," Naugatuck Public Schools said in a Facebook post.
Highs for Monday will be in the 70s, but mostly in eastern Connecticut where the rain will be last to arrive. In the western part of the state, the day should be a bit cooler from the earlier onset of the rain.
Humid air arrives Monday night. It's expected to keep temperatures in the 60s.
More rain is possible on Tuesday when a cold front sweeps into the region.
Drier air is expected to arrive later in the day on Tuesday, which should lead to some late-day clearing.
"[Tuesday] afternoon the sun comes out," Dixon said.
Temperatures are expected be in the upper-70s to low-80s.
Clear skies should arrive by Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
"Wednesday looks to be a bright, warm day," Dixon said.
The humidity will be low and highs look to be in the 80s.
"Thursday, another storm system will move up the coast bringing another round of rain and potential thunderstorms," Dixon said.
As of Monday's forecast, the weekend appears to be seasonable.
"[It's] dry Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.