HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front may lead to some showers in the state on Tuesday, but all eyes are on the possible snow that may come later in the week.
Tuesday looks to be milder with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
"[It] will not be a washout by any means," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The front will move away to the east of New England [Tuesday night]. The sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the 30s."
Wednesday will be bright but cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
"A storm is likely for the end of the week, but the impact it will have on Connecticut will greatly depend on the precise storm track," Haney said. "The storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday."
That means sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. Rain is possible toward the evening.
Temps should range between 50 and 55 degrees.
"Rain might mix with or change to snow in parts of the state Thursday night," Haney said. "This will most likely happen to the north of the I-84 corridor."
Temps could dip into the upper 20s and 30s, with the coldest readings being in the Litchfield Hills. That's where the snow is most likely to be seen.
"Again, the storm track is critical," Haney explained. "We will say the European Model has been trending a little warmer over the last few runs with a track closer to the coast. Therefore, the best chance for some snow will be in the northwest hills, and the least amount of snow (if any) will fall in coastal and southeastern portions of the state."
Regardless, the storm is expected to move at a steady pace.
The storm should end by midday on Friday and the afternoon will be partly sunny.
The weekend will be off to a blustery start, with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s and low-40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
