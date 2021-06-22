HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers started moving into Connecticut late Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said they'll continue as a cold front pushes through the state.
The rain could briefly be heavy at times, and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
Track it with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
"Then temps trend cooler by [Tuesday] evening," Dixon said.
By the early evening hours, temperatures had already fallen into the 60s. Overnight they'll bottom out in the mid-50s.
"Drier air also filters into the state on a northwesterly breeze, as this happens the humidity decreases and clouds erode toward daybreak," Dixon said.
A refreshing change is on the way for Wednesday, with low humidity and a bright sky.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Humidity remains low on Thursday, but it'll creep back in for Friday.
"Friday, as the area of high pressure moves offshore and settles over Bermuda, a southwesterly flow will kick in. As this happens, oppressive humidity returns," Dixon said.
While there could be an isolated shower, many communities will likely end the week dry under a mix of sun and clouds.
The upcoming weekend appears to be warm and muggy, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
