HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A cloudy and cooler Wednesday is on tap, and some will even see rain overnight.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the clouds are associated with an offshore, stalled frontal boundary.
The day will be primarily dry and cool, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Some showers could clip southeastern Connecticut later in the afternoon, but the heavier rain comes Wednesday night, starting around 8 p.m. and continuing overnight.
“Tonight, that boundary shifts to the west (closer to us), at the same time a wave of low-pressure rides along it, increasing the likelihood for rain (perhaps heavy at times),” Haney said.
The heaviest is expected to happen around 5 a.m.
Flash flood watches are in place for Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Rain will stick around through the morning commute, but it should wind down after that.
When all is said and done, the New London area could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain.
There could even be some partial clearing during the late afternoon on Thursday.
“The axis of heaviest rain appears to be over southeastern New England. However, there could be a sharp cutoff in our state where rainfall could be substantial (eastern CT, 1-3" with locally higher amounts) to considerably less (western CT, perhaps little to no rain near the New York border),” Haney said.
The week ends dry with temperatures warming up.
Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday.
Humidity makes a comeback this weekend, and temperatures will likely reach 85 to 90 degrees both days.
The weekend will be primarily dry, but an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out, more so Sunday, than Saturday.
