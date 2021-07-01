HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday is expected to be the wettest day of the current forecast.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said a cold front will slide southward across southern New England on Thursday.
"Given the rain [Wednesday], some localized flooding is a possibility," Lewis said. "Ninety percent of the state is within a marginal risk of severe weather."
Temperatures will be in the 80s.
Heavy rain with clusters of thunderstorms are expected to intensify by 4 p.m.
"I think a few towns will get over an inch of rain [Thursday]," Lewis said. "Greatest chance of severe winds and heavy rain is south of I-84."
For Friday, temperatures will be even lower. Highs should only reach into the 70s.
The front is expected to settle to the south of New England and several waves of low pressure will develop on it. The result will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with showers or a few periods of rain. Locally heavy rainfall may again be possible.
Showers are also possible over the Fourth of July weekend.
However, Channel 3's meteorologists did not anticipate a washout.
Saturday looks to be 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There's a chance for isolated showers.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. A few showers are likely during the afternoon and early evening, but most of the day will be dry for holiday outdoor activities.
"The forecast is trending colder," Lewis explained. "We’re not expected to break 70 on Saturday. Some hill towns may fail to reach 60. We will barely get any sunbreaks between [Thursday] and Sunday morning."
Warmer and more humid weather returns on Monday and Tuesday.
