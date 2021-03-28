HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - High winds continue Sunday into Monday as a storm system moves through the state.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state until Monday evening.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says that thunderstorms are possible as a band of rain moves through the area Sunday night.
There is a slim chance that the wind gusts will become severe.
"Most folks will observe 30 minutes of downpours and perhaps a rumble of thunder," says Lewis.
Scattered showers will continue until about 2 or 3 Monday morning.
Temperatures on Monday will reach near 40.
Strong winds will peak around 8 Monday morning, with damaging winds most likely in the higher terrain communities.
Isolated power outages are possible.
Calmer conditions will settle in on Tuesday, along with a warming trend.
After a chilly early morning with lows 25-30, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast during the afternoon.
Our next chance for rain is most likely in the second half of Wednesday.
